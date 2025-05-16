Panthers ready for a close-out Game 6 against Maple Leafs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Panthers coach Paul Maurice believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice with a purpose.

"They clearly will have a desperation advantage because the team that controls those things the best has the best chance to win," he said.

And before the Panthers hit the ice for their morning skate, Maurice told the media he said to his players to relax and visualize tonight's win.

"It's almost the same manifestation of what happens in a game, when you want it that bad you start making plays to get it. You want to win the game every time you touch the puck," he said.

The Panthers are one win away from clinching their second-round series against Toronto and punching their ticket to the conference finals. Brad Marchand knows exactly what it will take to get the job done.

"Just stay in the moment. You need to embrace this opportunity. You build all year for these moments," Marchand said.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt says when a team's back is against the wall, you never know what to expect.

"I find this is a time of year when you really find out what you're made of. I find this game tonight is going to be the toughest," Schmidt said.

On the streets of Palm Beach County fans believe the Cats can close it out tonight.

"Not only is it possible, but it's also probable," Chuck O'Neal said.

And bring home the trophy.

"I really hope they win," Jonathan Loveless said.

