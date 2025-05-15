SUNRISE, Fla. — The Panthers are looking for a chance to jump in front of Toronto for the first time in this series.

But the Panthers are on the road for game 5, as they look to head home with a chance to close things out.

WATCH JOHN BARRON'S COVERAGE AT THE ICEPLEX:

Panthers fans pack the IcePlex, cheering on the Cats during game 5 in Toronto

Both Toronto and Florida have won their home games, so the question is, will that continue, or will we see our first road win?

The Cats finally started looking like themselves after that game 3 overtime win.

Only time will tell if the Panthers will carry that momentum through the rest of this series.

Fans at the IcePlex believe that things will change in game 5, even with Evan Rodrigues being out of the lineup.

“People say it’s good luck to watch the games at the IcePlex,” said Mike Zane. “It’s a tight series 2-2. I think we got this bag.”

“Yeah I’m excited,” said Cole Buchanan. “I think we can take this one tonight. It is a little unfortunate that we don’t have Rodrigues tonight, but I believe in Buchnevich and I think we can come away with this one tonight. It’s gonna be a battle. It’s gonna be hard, but I think we got it for sure.”

The Panthers will be back home regardless of the result, as game 6 will be at Amerant Bank Arena.

