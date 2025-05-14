Panthers super fans travel from Wellington to Toronto to cheer on Cats in game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Wellington family who fell in love with the Panthers in 2017 have become season ticket holders and use the team's away games as an excuse to travel across the world.

Well, they're in Canada now, ready to cheer for the Cats in game five, and they shared the experience with me.

WATCH: THE COUPLE SPEAKS TO KENDALL HYDE FROM CANADA

Panthers super fans travel from Wellington to Toronto to cheer on the Cats in game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs

For Louis Enrique, or as family and friends call him, Rick, hockey is a way of life.

"I played for 22 years, and that was a big part of my family growing up, and it's just always something that you can do," said Enrique.

It's an interest shared by his wife, Katie Liogier-Weyback.

"I fell in love with hockey when I was 10. I never played. I also still can't ice skate to this day," said Liogier-Weyback.

With a common interest, the two made a pact in 2017.

"Any place that we would move to, they would have to have major market sports teams like either football, hockey, baseball," said Enrique.

Look no further than South Florida, one of the rare places with every major sporting team, including the Panthers.

"We had family here helping us with the move, and we paid like 10 dollars a ticket. There were like eight of us that went," said Liogier-Weyback.

Enrique says, "We took up almost the whole row."

Yes, that's right. Panthers tickets used to cost $10 a person, making it easy for them to bring their daughter.

Last season, the three watched the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup.

"I love coming-of-age stories, and this is what this feels like. It's been incredible to watch them come from the bottom and all the way to the top," said Enrique.

Now, the dynamic duo believes the defending champs will repeat this year, so they put on their Panthers gear and traveled to Canada to cheer for their guys.

Liogier-Weyback says, "Lots of funny looks in the airport and when going through customs with our Panthers gear on. We're just grateful for an opportunity."

The couple, who once looked for a good time on the weekends, are now life-long Panthers fans.

"It's a family bonding experience. It's just always something you can do, so that's one of the beautiful things about sports. It's not only great for the competitors; it's great for everybody," said Enrique.