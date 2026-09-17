Florida Panthers open training camp with Brady Tkachuk on ice for his debut as a Panther

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers opened training camp Thursday, with forward Brady Tkachuk taking the ice for the first time as a Panther. This year, the team looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued season that ended without a playoff berth.

Brad Marchand, one of the Panthers' top goal scorers, is missing training camp due to an injury. General Manager Bill Zito said he expects Marchand back sometime in the early regular season, something they will push back if need be. Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Marchand will do rehab for the month of October.

RELATED: Latest Panthers news

"That may mean he's ready to play right at the end of it; it may mean he needs a short period of time, assuming no setbacks, but we're planning on rehabbing for October," Maurice said.

This season, both Tkachuk brothers are on the roster, Aleksander Barkov is back and 50 prospects took the ice for the first day of camp.

"I thought that was a great first day. Everyone pushed themselves to the limits and pushed the guys around," Brady Tkachuk said.

Eleanor Sheahan Aleksander Barkov at Florida Panthers training camp on Sept. 17, 2026.

Tkachuk said coach Paul Maurice made clear that practices would be demanding.

"Really tough, really challenging, but now the ones that are going to help in the long run. So it was great to grind that out with the group," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk also spoke about his focus beyond the on-ice work.

"(Off the ice) just getting to know everybody, continuing to build on relationships, and the best part about doing that is when you go through something tough like that skate that you already have that bond you're creating with the guy next to you," Tkachuk said.

Training camp is shorter this year, with the team scheduled to play only four preseason games. The Panthers play at home Sunday in their first preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes.