Panthers ice crew puts finishing touches on Amerant Bank Arena ahead of first preseason game

SUNRISE, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena is putting the finishing touches on the ice before the Florida Panthers' first preseason game on Sunday.

WPTV Panthers anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with Panthers Director of Ice Operations Graham Caplinger, who is entering his 21st year with the organization.

WATCH BELOW: Panthers ice crew puts on finishing touches as preseason nears

Panthers ice crew preps Amerant Bank Arena ahead of 1st preseason game

"(The team has its) first preseason games a few days from now on Sept. 20. We just had Disney on Ice here, so we did have ice here over the weekend, but now it's time to put all the lines and circles and logos in for our hockey team," Caplinger told Trim.

Blue paint for the goalie crease, red for the circles on the ice and decals in between were all done Tuesday.

"Is this an exciting day for you after all these years?" Trim asked Caplinger.

"Yes, because of the potential of what could be. We all watch sports for what could happen, what championship could we win. Stanley Cups, whatever your flavor is," Caplinger replied.

The Panthers will use the ice for the first time this preseason when they take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

"Is this the best the ice is going to get all season?" Trim asked Caplinger.

"Visually, I guess. At some point today, once we get everything in, visually it's going to be as perfect as it's going to be. Every time once there's ice on top of it, once a skate goes through it, it occludes a little bit. After a game or so, it looks like hockey ice," Caplinger said.