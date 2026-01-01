Eleanor Sheahan

Eleanor Sheahan is an award-winning sports journalist who joined WPTV in August 2026.

Eleanor's interest in sports storytelling began at a young age, cheering on New England sports teams with her family. Wanting to get in on the action, she earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

Before joining WPTV’s sports department, Eleanor spent three years in Colorado Springs as a multi-media journalist. Eleanor’s sideline experience includes covering the AFC Championship Game, Winter Olympic training sessions, and the US Senior Open.

When not at work, you can find Eleanor enjoying the sunshine at one of south Florida's best beaches. She loves to swim or play volleyball, and pickleball with friends. Eleanor has a passion for helping people tell their stories and believes every voice matters.

If you have a story idea or want to chat about sports, email her at eleanor.sheahan@wptv.com and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

