Tkachuk brothers talk 'brotherly love' ahead of Florida Panthers training camp; Barkov returns from injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Panthers fans have plenty to be excited about ahead of training camp on Thursday, with the Tkachuk brothers suiting up together for the first time and captain Aleksander Barkov returning from a season-ending ACL injury.

Both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are now Panthers, following a blockbuster trade this offseason that brought Brady to Florida from the Ottawa Senators, where he served as captain.

Matthew said the moment still feels surreal.

"Oh my God, I never thought this was going to be possible. So we've been enjoying every second since," Matthew said. "Let's face it. How often do people get to play in the NHL with their brother?"

Brady echoed that sentiment.

"It still doesn't feel real. You know, living a dream here," Brady said. "Typical brothers. It's fun. It's been a great experience so far."

The brothers have always competed against each other, making the opportunity to play on the same team even more meaningful. Brady said being on the same ice will be a new experience.

"That's going to be a special feeling,” Brady said.

Brady also said playing under head coach Paul Maurice is an added benefit.

"Whatever the coach and team think is best for my role and to fit in, because at the end of the day it's all about winning," Brady said.

Leading the team is Barkov. The Panthers captain missed all of last season after suffering an ACL injury on the first day of training camp in 2025. He said he is feeling like himself heading into camp.

"Like going into this camp that starts tomorrow. I feel totally normal," Barkov said.

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Barkov spoke about his mindset and message to the team.

"You have to come to the rink and try to bring your best out of you and that's all we can ask for" Barkov said.

Training camp is shorter this year. The Panthers will play four preseason games, with restrictions on how much ice time veteran players can receive. General Manager Bill Zito said the team has around 50 young prospects in training camp, which is around 30 fewer than last year. Head coach Paul Maurice said he is not holding back and that training camp will be hard.

The Panthers open preseason play Sunday against the defending Stanley Cup-champion Carolina Hurricanes.