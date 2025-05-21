Watch Now
Florida Panthers make strong push for repeat as they prep for Game 2

Florida has a 6-2 road record so far, and has outscored their opponents in the last three away games
Panthers presser
WPTV
Dmitry Kulikov (left) and Aaron Ekblad.
Panthers presser
Posted

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers keep showing their strength as the march to the cup continues.

The Cats handed the Canes their 13th consecutive Eastern Conference finals loss, as they get ready to see if they can make it 14.

The Panthers didn’t miss a beat after winning Game 7 against the Maple Leafs.

The Catswent on to win 5-2 and kept the Canes' losing streak alive.

Florida has a 6-2 road record so far, and has outscored their opponents in the last three away games, 17-4.

But the job is not done.

Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 1

Panthers

Florida Panthers beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Eastern final opener

Associated Press

“It’s just a game that travels right,” said Aaron Ekblad. “It’s unwavering home or away. It’s comfortable with anybody playing against anybody so matchups are a problem and confidence that playing that game will yield that result.”

“To be honest nothing really changed changed for us,” said Gustav Forsling. “We always try to get to our game and play our hockey. You know the last round we lost the first two so it’s always good to get the first one, but you know now it’s reload, refocused and get back at it tomorrow.”

The Panthers will be back at Amerant Bank Arena over the weekend, and the watch party will be back at the War Memorial Auditorium on Thursday.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening