TAVERNIER, Fla. — In South Florida, a Stanley Cup standard has been established, and so have the championship celebrations.

Last year, players jumped into the ocean with the cup, and recently they visited the Florida Keys to enjoy the state's official pie.

WATCH BELOW: Business 'shocked' by Stanley Cup visit

Florida Keys business 'shocked' by surprise Stanley Cup visit

"They wanted to put a pie in the Stanley Cup, and they took pictures out in the Garden," said Ashley Oliveira, the general manager of Blond Giraffe Key Lime Pie Factory in Tavernier.

This came after a surprise visit from the Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito, who had the cup during a visit to the Keys.

The business posted a photo of the cup on its Instagram page.

"I was shocked because I didn't even know that they would come all the way down here," Oliveira said.

She said every guest to the business is welcomed and appreciated, but the Stanley Cup is just different.

"Now, when I see people coming in with (Panthers) hats, I'm like, 'Hey, I have something to tell you.' It's very exciting. It was really nice to be a part of this for sure," Oliveira said.

This isn't the first time the Panthers celebrated their titles with key lime pie.

Earlier this year, we reported how the Panthers helped a Miami-based bakery's business surge following the championship celebration.