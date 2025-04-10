How the 2024 Stanley Cup Championship helped this Miami-based bakery's business take off

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. — The Panthers winning the Stanley Cup in 2024 helped grow the popularity of hockey in the state of Florida and also helped a Miami-based bakery's business take off following the championship celebration.

Josh Abril and his brother began serving pies in their front yard five years ago. At the time, Abril was a freelance producer for movies and television series.

"When the pandemic hit, production went on hold besides a very select few shows and commercials," Abril said. "So, I was left with no work."

Abril found himself needing to get creative in order to make ends meet.

"I would be baking a pie a day and slice it up," Abril said. "I would bring them out front and me, and my brother would sit in front of the house in the driveway, waving at everyone that would pass by."

Their nine flavors of key lime pie served on top of sea salt graham cracker was a hit. Abril ended up buying an old ice cream tricycle and paddled around the neighborhood selling his desserts.

The popularity and quality brought in enough funds to open Fookem's Fabulous in Miami.

Then, last June, he received a phone call that changed the trajectory of his business. The call was from Florida Panthers Goalie Coach Rob Tallas, asking Abril to deliver pies to Parkland so Tallas could eat one out of the Stanley Cup.

"He sent me an invite. I was like 'Ok, he's not joking'," Abril said.

Calling it a humbling experience, Abril says that the experience has leveraged his customer experience.

“I have Canadians come in all the time and their eyes just pop, because when people see you with the Stanley Cup it gives you a credibility I don’t think you get from another sport," Abril said.