PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After Florida Panthers fans rallied together, chanting "bring the boys back" after the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins, star players Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand all ended up re-signing.

Meanwhile, WPTV Anchor and Navy Veteran Mike Trim wanted to bring the Heroes Among Us back together as well.

3 Florida Panthers 'Heroes Among Us' veterans brought back together for reunion

At every Panthers home game in Sunrise, the organization honors a local military veteran. It’s called the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program.

At Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach, Trim gathered three local World War II veterans honored as Heroes Among Us during the Panthers' playoff run.

The three men, all 101 years old, were excited about the Cats' recent Stanley Cup championship

“We’re going for the trifecta,” said Richard Rossi of Port St. Lucie.

Rossi is referring to the hope that the Panthers can win three straight Stanley Cups.

Syndey Edson of Lake Worth Beach agrees.

“I was thinking if they win one more it would be a dynasty,” Edson said.

The bond is strong with these three veterans now through their military service and hockey.

“I was never a hockey fan, but now I am," Rossi said.

“It’s very good to know that some people went through all the things that you went through,” Edson told Trim.

“I lost my best friend there," said Rossi, referring to their service with the Army Air Corps in World War II, European Theater.

Even though they’re grateful to be called Heroes by the Panthers Organization program, all three veterans are cautious about that title.

“Yeah, the only heroes are the ones that didn’t make it," Haworth said.

Rossi said his heroes don’t wear capes, they wear dog tags.

Edson said he would have served again if called.

“I would, for one reason. To make sure those people who never came back didn’t die in vain,” Edsonn said.

Rossi said the patriotism and thanks do mean a lot to the World War II veteran community.

“I see young kids, little kids, come shake your hands. Makes tears come to your eyes. Really, they’re so appreciative of what we did for them,” Rossi said.

These centenarian veterans are also appreciating their longevity. Trim asked them what the keys are to a long life.

Rossi said, “Have a sense of humor”

Haworth said, “God’s grace, love and keeping grace.”

Edson said, “Whenever anyone asks me I just give them two words: keep moving.”

