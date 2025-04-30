Palm Beach Gardens World War Two veteran honored at Panthers playoff game

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A hometown hero honored at game four of the Florida Panthers playoff series is reflecting on the moment from his Palm Beach Gardens home.

WPTV Anchor Mike Trim spoke with World War Two veteran Alfred Haworth the morning after he was honored as a “Hero Among Us” at Monday night’s Panther’s win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Completely engulfed in it. It took me way out of the water. It was just so incredible. The noise there was just so incredible. When they scored a goal it was like, whew,” said Haworth.

The 100-year-old Haworth served in the Army Air Corp from 1943 to 1945 and was deployed to World War Two’s European Theater.

Haworth said his air transport unit brought supplies to the front lines, often encountering enemy fire.

“As we went over the English Channel we had German boats there that were shooting at us on a C-47 transport and they were coming pretty close,” Haworth told Trim.

Thankful for his playoff moment, Haworth Humbly passes on the term ‘hero’.

“The only real heroes were the ones who died during the service. They’re the only real heroes,” said Haworth.

All while knowing, his part in the war, helped his country and family future.

Haworth added, “Because that you want them to do well and have a United Country.”

The Panthers gifted Haworth an authentic jersey.

He’s lived in Palm Beach Gardens for 12 years and plans to follow the Panthers on their playoff run.