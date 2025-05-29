'HERO AMONG US': World War II veteran from Port St. Lucie honored at Panthers game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — When you watch a Florida Panthers home game, a tradition takes place honoring those who served. It’s called the “Hero Among Us.”

World War II veteran Richard Rossi, who lives in Port St. Lucie, was honored at game four of the Florida Panthers Eastern Conference Finals.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with Rossi at his Port St. Lucie home.

First, about his moment of stardom.

“It was real exciting," Rossi said, "I told myself, I could never be a celebrity.”

Rossi, who turns 101 years old this weekend, felt honored to be called a hero at Game 4. In his eyes, it’s the troops that didn’t make it home that deserve that honor as well.

“I think I represent the heroes," Rossi said. "I mean, those were the guys in the cemetery."

Rossi pointed out his medals earned in the Army hanging in his living room.

He told Trim the French Legion of Honor medal was the one he’s most proud of.

Rossi landed with his unit in Normandy, France a month after the D-Day invasion.

“I remember going on the beach from the (Landing Ship, Tank), getting my knees wet,” recalls Rossi.

Months later, his unit was in the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive.

A fellow American soldier kept Rossi calm.

“Man I was scared," Rossi said. "He said, 'Listen, if that bomb has your name on it, you wont’ know what hit you'. And I felt better."

By chance, Rossi eventually landed a spot in an Army band playing saxophone for the troops and dignitaries. Recalling the moment he landed the spot, Rossi said a discussion with the man coordinating the band went quickly.

“I said, who’s the saxophone for? He said, 'We’re looking for someone.' I said, 'You found someone!” Rossi recalled.

Rossi revisited Normandy, France, two years ago with a special trip for World War II veterans. There, he visited the gravesite of his best friend, who died in that war.

It was at that gravesite that Rossi had a message for his friend.

“'What I forgot to tell you was, we won the war,' I said, 'Especially you guys,'” Rossi said.

Rossi said he’ll continue to track the Panthers as they play in their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

“I think I’m hooked!” Rossi said.

