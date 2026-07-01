2026 NHL free agency: Panthers re-sign 3 players, add veteran defenseman Gudas on 6-year deal

SUNRISE, Fla. — NHL free agency kicked off Wednesday with a flurry of activity, including multiple transactions by the Florida Panthers.

The team agreed to terms with three members of last year's club while also beefing up their blueline, adding a player familiar to South Florida hockey fans.

Panthers acquire veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom

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General Manager Bill Zito announced that the Cats agreed to terms with defenseman Radko Gudas, 36, of the Anaheim Ducks on a six-year contract. Gudas, a native of Czechia, is making a return to Sunrise, skating for the Panthers from 2020-21 to 2022-23.

"Radko is a proven, experienced leader and a strong, reliable defensive presence for our blueline," Zito said in a statement. "He is keenly familiar with our team, having been a big part of our first run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, and we are thrilled to welcome Radko and his family back to South Florida."

Gudas appeared in 56 games with the Ducks last season, logging 13 points and leading the Ducks with 164 hits.

Florida also announced Wednesday new deals for forwards Eetu Luostarinen, Sandis Vilmanis and Cole Schwindt.

Luostarinen, 27, a member of the team's two Stanley Cup victories, signed an eight-year contract extension through 2034-35. He skated in 73 games with Florida last season while compiling 33 points.

"A key piece of our two Stanley Cups, I am thrilled that Eetu will continue his career with the Panthers," Zito said in a statement. "A consummate professional who is committed to being a difference maker at both ends of the ice, his work at even strength and on the penalty kill is critical to our team success in South Florida."

Luostarinen, a member of the Cats since 2020, earned a bronze medal representing Finland in this year's Olympic Winter Games in Milan.

Vilmanis, 22, agreed to a two-year contract extension with Florida after appearing in 19 games last season. He also represented Latvia at the Olympics.

"Sandis is a skilled, competitive young player whose positive attitude and strong work ethic have allowed him to succeed at every opportunity he has earned," Zito said in a statement. "He continues to take real strides in his game, and we're proud that he has committed to a further two years in South Florida."

Schwindt, 25, also agreed to a two-year contract with Florida after skating in 29 games with the Panthers last season, tallying seven points.

The team bid farewell to both longtime goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, 37, after seven seasons and left wing AJ Greer, 29, after two seasons.

Bobrovsky is heading north of the border to mind the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs, signing a three-year contract.

Greer is trading South Florida for Southern California, signing a four-year contract with the Ducks. He had a career season with the Panthers in 2025-26, recording 17 goals and 15 assists.