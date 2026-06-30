Florida Panthers acquire veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom from New Jersey Devils, trade away 3 players

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers continue to make moves this offseason, welcoming back a former netminder while trading away three players.

General Manager Bill Zito announced the team has acquired goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, forward Jesper Boqvist and defenseman Ben Steeves.

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"Jacob is an established veteran leader in this league who possesses size and a relentless drive to win," Zito said in a statement. "We are excited for him to compete alongside our established group and return to South Florida."

Markstrom, 36, appeared in 44 games for the Devils in 2025-26, posting a 23-19-1 record and one shutout.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound native of Sweden has played in 578 career NHL games with New Jersey (2024-25 to 2025-26), the Calgary Flames (2020-21 to 2023-24), the Vancouver Canucks (2013-14 to 2019-20) and Florida (2010-11 to 2013-14).

Markstrom was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2022 and named to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

This is the second goalie that the Panthers have acquired in as many days. On Monday night, Florida traded for goalie Akira Schmid, who played in 34 games for the Vegas Golden Knights, in exchange for the Panthers' 2028 third-round pick.

Crookshank, 26, netted a goal in eight games with the Devils in 2025-26 while also playing 60 AHL games with the Utica Comets, where he led the team with 24 goals and ranked second in points (24-12-36).

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound native of North Vancouver, British Columbia has appeared in 29 NHL games across three seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2023-24 to 2024-25) and New Jersey (2025-26), posting five points (3-2-5).

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is currently an unrestricted free agent, serving as the team's top netminder after signing a seven-year, $70 million contract in 2019.

NHL free agency begins July 1.