Miami Dolphins to hold NFL draft watch party at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI — The NFL draft starts this Thursday, and the Miami Dolphins have a callout for Fins fans!

Miami will look to bolster its team as it comes off an exciting season but tough first-round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The team is encouraging fans to RSVP to attend the team's official draft watch party at Pier 5 at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Thursday from 7-11 p.m.

The Dolphins hold the 21st pick in the draft's first round, which is being held in Detroit.

Who Should Dolphins Select?

Miami could pursue a variety of avenues with their top pick.

They may decide to add depth to their offensive line after the loss of starting guard Robert Hunt. Or general manager Chris Grier and the team might select a linebacker to fill a big need following the losses of Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Miami could possibly use the pick to select a defensive lineman to help with the loss of Christian Wilkins.

Given the team's need for a variety of players and positions, it's also possible that Grier may trade the team's first-round pick for additional selections later in the draft.

The Dolphins have made a flurry of transactions since the season concluded including signing tight end Jonu Smith and defensive tackle Teair Tart.