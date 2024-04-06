Dolphins signing defensive tackle Teair Tart to 1-year deal, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Teair Tart to a one-year deal to further bolster their defense, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

Tart started nine games for the Titans in 2023, with 21 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack before being waived in December. Houston then claimed him off waivers, and Tart had three tackles in two games with the Texans.

An undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020, Tart has 79 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Tennessee.

Tart becomes one of several defensive additions the Dolphins have made this offseason.

Miami last month signed defensive tackles Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore and Jonathan Harris, linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Anthony Walker Jr. as well as cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Jordan Poyer.