Dolphins playing at Chiefs in coldest game in franchise history

Temperature at kickoff minus-4 degrees
WPTV's John Barron catches up with a Delray Beach couple who, like him, left sunny South Florida to see their Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game forecast to be one of the coldest ever.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 13, 2024
The Miami Dolphins are playing in the coldest game in franchise history.

The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees for Miami's wild-card playoff game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arrowhead Stadium was also the site of the team's previous coldest game on Dec. 21, 2008, when the temperature was 10 degrees. The Dolphins won that game 38-31.

It's the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

In other news, Taylor Swift is in attendance for her first playoff game since dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was seen wearing a Kelce jacket as she arrived at the stadium.

The Dolphins are trying to win their first playoff game since 2000 when Dan Marino was quarterback.

