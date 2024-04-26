Miami Dolphins fans watch NFL draft nervously awaiting team's 1st round pick

MIAMI — The amphitheater at Bayside Marketplace in Miami was packed Thursday night with Dolphins fans.

They all wanted to know who the Fins were going to take with their first pick at No. 21 overall in the NFL draft.



"[I want the team to select] someone that can come in and start immediately and have an immediate impact on the game, whether it's an edge rusher or offensive lineman," Dolphin fan Lisa Siegel said.

Miami has six picks in the draft, which concludes Saturday.

On average, only 224 players go into the league each year.

Dolphins' linebacker Jaelan Phillips said the guys have to relax and take it all in.

"I just urge anybody going through the process to just take it all in and not matter what happens or where they go to keep grinding and good things will happen," Phillips said.

So, what does a good draft look like to this crowd?

"I think they need an offensive line to kind of balance things out," fan Jonathan Smith said. "Their running game was very, very good. It was a bad thing last year one of running backs got hurt, but overall they were a great team."