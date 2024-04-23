5 greatest positions of need for Dolphins in 2024 NFL Draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including multiple selections in the penultimate round. Miami has the No. 21 overall selection and the 55th pick in the second round, but the Dolphins don't pick again until late in the fifth round, so they'll need to make the most of their opportunities when they're on the clock.

Here are five positions of need for the Dolphins that could be addressed starting Thursday night, in order of greatest need.

Offensive Tackle

Current Roster Count: 4

Returning: Terron Armstead, Ryan Hayes, Kendall Lamm, Kion Smith

New: None

Presumptive Starters: Armstead and Lamm

Al Goldis/AP Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu celebrates a touchdown against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.

The Dolphins were forced to use 12 different starting combinations of offensive linemen because of injuries last season, putting a premium on the position. Tackle is probably the most pressing need given Terron Armstead's age and durability concerns. He has yet to play a full season in Miami, so it will likely be addressed early in this year's draft. Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu is one likely option. He won the 2023 Morris Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the Pacific 12 Conference, playing 845 snaps for the national champions. If he's off the board at No. 21, Georgia's Amarius Mims is another strong possibility. He started six games at right tackle for the Bulldogs last season, part of an offensive line that ranked first in the Southeastern Conference and seventh nationally in sacks allowed.

Defensive End

Current Roster Count: None

Returning: None

New: None

Presumptive Starters: TBD

Barry Reeger/AP Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The Dolphins don't currently have a true defensive end on their roster. That should change after the draft. Miami could look no further than Florida State's Jared Verse, who is projected by many to be the top edge rusher in this year's draft. But the Dolphins would likely have to trade up to get him. Another option could be Penn State's Chop Robinson. In his lone season after transferring from Maryland, Robinson earned first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors in 2023, playing in 12 games and recording 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Defensive Tackle

Current Roster Count: 9

Returning: Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili, Zach Sieler

New: Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon, Teair Tart

Presumptive Starters: Pili and Sieler

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill.

The Dolphins let former first-round pick Christian Wilkins bail in free agency. They could fill the void with Florida native Jer'Zhan Newton, who was an All-American at Illinois last season. If the Dolphins elect to pursue another position in the first round, Michigan's Kris Jenkins, who is a projected second-round pick, has the pedigree. He's the son of the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the same name who spent 10 years in the NFL.

Wide Receiver

Current Roster Count: 8

Returning: Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, Tyreek Hill, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, Jaylen Waddle

New: Matthew Sexton

Presumptive Starters: Hill and Waddle

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson makes a reception while defended by Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

The Dolphins could use a No. 3 wide receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. There's still a chance Miami could ink a deal with free agent Odell Beckham, but the Dolphins might find value in a pair of former Florida State receivers. Keon Coleman is a fringe first-round prospect and not likely to be on the board when the Dolphins make their second-round pick, but 6-foot-7 Johnny Wilson could be up for grabs at that spot.

Safety

Current Roster Count: 2

Returning: Jevon Holland

New: Jordan Poyer

Presumptive Starters: Holland and Poyer

Chris Seward/AP Miami safety Kamren Kinchens celebrates after a play during the first half against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Miami could wait until the final day of the draft to find a safety in the later rounds. One possibility is Miami native Kamren Kinchens, a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference safety for the Hurricanes. If the Dolphins target a safety in the second round, Georgia's Javon Bullard would be a great value. He recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game, earning defensive MVP honors. The second-team All-SEC selection in 2023 had 55 tackles, a tackle for loss and two interceptions.

