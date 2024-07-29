Miami Dolphins defense acclimates to new coaches, scheme

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Monday with many fans getting the chance to see the team ahead of their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the Falcons.

With Tua Tagovailoa's contract no longer a point of discussion, the team is focused on building team chemistry amid the South Florida heat.

"Second day of pads in that heat is a crazy combination," linebacker David Long said. "It's good for me just to get in that action, test my body. We play in Miami. That sun ain't going nowhere any time soon."

On the defensive side, the coaching staff and new pieces are making the Dolphins feel more at home with the scheme.

"I can't say enough good things about [linebackers coach] Joe [Barry]," Long said. "He makes the environment fun, but we also learn so much. It's great to have a coach like him. But he fits right in with the culture and what we are trying to establish here."

That's been a theme for this team.

When camp first started, cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke about the defense trying to build off last year.

"Through the grind, we will see how really good or great or whatever the case may be will be," Ramsey said. "But obviously I think our expectations, I think across the league, they going to expect to go out and put a good product on the field, and let that carry over to a lot of wins."

Practice will continue on Tuesday as we continue to inch close to that first preseason game.