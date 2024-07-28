Tua Tagovailoa hits the field in Miami after officially signing contract extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins fans could be heard cheering at the top of their lungs as Tua Tagovailoa welcomed them with a message on Sunday at Baptist health Training Complex.

"Show me the money,” said Tagoviloa, who adds the statement was part of a dare from one of the coaches. "Somebody told me I wouldn't say it. So that's why I said it. It wasn't like I quoted that from a movie. Somebody told me you won't say it, so I said ok, and I said it."

He said it and the Dolphins delivered, officially inking Tagovailoa to a four-year, 212-million-dollar deal today.

Sports The Miami Dolphins have officially extended quarterback Tagovailoa's contract Samantha Roesler

"It was much anticipated the kid has been progressing since he came to Miami," said Superfan Bismark.

"He's giving us confidence that he's out," Dolphins fan Daniel Cardenas said. "He's back, and he's back with a vengeance. He's going to finally prove that we deserve to be in the Superbowl."

Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who restored confidence in QB1 after a rocky start to his career, reflects on the journey.

"You hope that you can help people realize their best selves," McDaniel said. "For him to be in this part of his journey, that's why you do what you do."

With a new deal and one of the NFL's most talented rosters, Tagovailoa understands what's expected.

"I'm the highest paid employee in this office. I got to get my whatever you know together to get our guys moving in the right direction that we need to go to get those things," Tagovailoa said.

With the contract talks wrapped, the Dolphins and Falcons will hold a joint practice on August 6 and 7.