Miami Dolphins officially extend quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's contract

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins officially announced Sunday that they have signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

Tagovailoa was a first-round pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft and is entering his fifth season with the Dolphins.

Dolphins Dolphins sign Tagovailoa to new 4-year, $212M contract extension Rob Maaddi

In 2022, he became the youngest NFL quarterback to lead league in passer rating (105.5) since Dan Marino in 1984.

In 2023, Tagovailoa became the first player of the Dolphins since Marino in 1992 to lead the league in passing with 4,624 yards and second to throw for more than 4,500 yards in one season.

He is a two-time team captain (2022-23) and holds the highest passer rating in Dolphins history.