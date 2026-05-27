'Fun to come to work': Miami Dolphins embrace new identity as OTAs continue in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are searching for a new identity as they continue offseason workouts in Miami Gardens ahead of the 2026 season.

With May wrapping up, players and coaches are ready to dig in. Head coach Jeff Hafley said the early OTAs have been encouraging.

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"Beautiful part right now is the guys have bought in, and they're following, and it's so much fun to coach these guys right now because they're giving everything that they have and everything that we asked them to do," Hafley said. "It's fun to come to work every day."

One of the few remaining core pieces of last season's offense is running back De'Von Achane, who agreed to a 4-year, $64 million extension. Achane said he is glad the team values him.

"I really want to be around my team. We had a long off-season. I got kind of bored without football. It was more of me wanting to be here, so of course, I was nervous. I didn't know what was going on, but I'm happy we got something done," Achane said.

Building around Achane starts up front. The Dolphins added offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor in the first round of April's NFL Draft. He joins Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea in hopes of creating running lanes for their star running back.

"That's what this offense is, we gotta be able to move guys across the line of scrimmage, and I think we have that in the room. We got to continue to come out and work for ourselves," Savaiinaea said.

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler is one of the few remaining leaders on the roster. He acknowledged the team is in a rebuild, but said the energy has been positive.

"A lot of these guys want to come down here and work. They've been flying around out there. The energy has been great," Sieler said. "It's been good OTAs, and I'm excited for what happens," Sieler said.

Miami's mandatory minicamp runs June 2-4.

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