Miami Dolphins 'learning how to do it our way' during offseason workouts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The new-look Miami Dolphins and head coach Jeff Hafley are hitting the practice field this week for offseason workouts.

Miami has OTAs scheduled through early June.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins 'learning how to do it our way' during OTAs

Dolphins 'learning how to do it our way' during offseason workouts

Here's a look at the dates they will be on the field:



May 18-19

May 21

May 26-27

May 29

June 8-9

June 11

Under new leadership, the Dolphins and their revamped roster are busy getting ready for the fall and training camp.

"We're learning how to do it our way, coming closer as a team and hopefully we will continue to do that," Hafley said. "But there's a lot of areas for us to work."

For new quarterback Malik Willis, this is one of the first times he's seeing the team all together, getting an idea of what the team will look like heading into 2026.

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"There's a bunch of new faces," Wills said. "Whether it's rookies or guys that have been here. But we're all in front of you guys for the first time, and we gotta try and show what we can do."

Heading into the offseason, Miami knew it needed to fill in some gaps. That included beefing up the offensive line with first-round draft pick Kadyn Proctor to get some help for guys like starting left tackle Patrick Paul.

"He's fast, he's physical, he moves off the ball extremely well," said Paul. "So, just happy to have him in the room. He's a great guy, a lot of personality."

Miami will begin the first two weeks of the season on the road, taking on Las Vegas and San Francisco.

The preseason will begin on Aug. 14 at Washington to play the Commanders.