Miami Dolphins select OT Kadyn Proctor and CB Chris Johnson in 1st round of NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jon-Eric Sullivan entered his first NFL draft as the Miami Dolphins general manager with an eerie calmness.

He is in the process of revamping nearly every unit on the Dolphins roster, but he was more excited than anxious heading into Thursday's first round.

Dolphins select OT Kadyn Proctor in first round of 2026 draft

By the end of the night, the Dolphins were able to address two of their biggest positions of need.

"I told somebody beforehand, 'I feel like I should be more anxious. I'm not,'" Sullivan said. "I trust the people in the room. I trust our work. I trust the process. I think the Dolphins got better today."

The Dolphins selected Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor 12th overall, then traded up to pick San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson at No. 27 on Thursday night as they begin their franchise reboot under Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley.

It was a busy night for the Dolphins, who were originally slated to pick at No. 11 before making a trade with Dallas, which moved up a spot to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Miami, in return, received picks 12, 177 and 180.

The Dolphins then traded up from pick 30 to San Francisco's turn at 27. Miami also sent pick No. 90 to the 49ers in exchange for No. 138.

Some analysts thought Miami might go with a hometown prospect in Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. or standout Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who were available at the Dolphins' first pick.

"We were convicted on these guys. ... At the end of the day, the buck stops with me," Sullivan said. "I take responsibility for every player we pick, whether it turns out the way you want it to or whether it goes south. It stops with me. I'm not hiding from it. I really like what we did tonight."

It's not surprising Sullivan began in the trenches with Proctor to bolster Miami's run-blocking for Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane and add protection for new quarterback Malik Willis — a signal of change for a team that had previously been built around the speed and flash of its skills players.

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Jon-Eric Sullivan, Miami Dolphins General Manager, speaks following the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami then addressed its porous secondary with the Johnson, who was a two-year starter at San Diego State with six interceptions — including two returned for scores — 3 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack.

He can immediately compete for a starting role after defensive backs Rasul Douglas, Kader Kohou, Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu all hit free agency, and standout safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Jets in March.

Proctor started at left tackle as a freshman and allowed just two sacks in his three seasons at Alabama. There have been questions about his weight — he said he was around 400 pounds at one point in college — but Sullivan said the Dolphins aren't worried about his work ethic.

"The athletic traits for a man his size are through the roof," Sullivan said. "I know there have been some questions about his weight. It's well-documented. Obviously we're very aware. We did our due diligence. We feel really good about where he is at with that. ... There wasn't another one in the draft like him. Period."

If he pans out, his combination of size — he's 6-foot-7, 352 pounds — and athleticism could provide Miami a needed cornerstone piece to build the offensive line with left tackle Patrick Paul and veteran center Aaron Brewer.

Miami had 10 games of 120-plus rushing yards in 2025, tied for sixth-most in the NFL, behind Achane, who led the league with 5.7 yards per carry.

"It's going to feel so good, man, knowing that you're blocking for a guy that makes your job so easy,” Proctor said. “He’s going to make plays. He’s a great running back, fast as hell. I can't wait to block for him."

If anything, the Dolphins are getting a willing ball-carrier in Proctor, who had five runs for 16 yards in college.

"Yeah, it’s really just about the trust factor," Proctor said. "I go out there and I just try to handle my business. I’ll play guard, I’ll play tackle, I'll play center. It doesn't matter, wide receiver, if that means that I’m going out there to help my team win in any way, I'm going to do it. No question."

Sullivan praised Johnson's instincts and versatility, adding the 21-year-old can play multiple positions, including potentially safety.

Johnson said he feels his mentality can be an impactful addition at the pro level.

"I feel like my edge," he said. "I can describe it as being nonstop relentless."

The Dolphins have had back-to-back losing seasons, finishing 7-10 in 2025 and ensuring that their 25-year playoff-win drought — the longest such streak in the NFL — would continue. Longtime general manager Chris Grier was fired midseason and coach Mike McDaniel was let go a few days after concluding his second straight losing season.

Sullivan was hired in January and brought with him a promise to rebuild Miami’s franchise by following the Packers' model of relying on the draft to find and develop their own talent to build around.

Sullivan has 11 more selections this weekend to begin implementing his vision, including the 43rd overall pick in the second round and three third-rounders (75, 87, 94).