Dolphins lead Steelers 13-3 on 'Sunday Night Football'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are looking to erase the ghosts of "Sunday Night Football" pasts.

Miami leads the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-3 in the second quarter.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, making his return Sunday night for the first time since being stretchered off the field in a loss at Cincinnati, found running back Raheem Mostert on an 8-yard touchdown pass to help the Dolphins take a 7-0 lead.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa aims a pass during the first quarter of a "Sunday Night Football" game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jason Sanders has booted a pair of field goals from 24 and 42 yards out, giving the Dolphins a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Steelers got on the board early in the second quarter, capping a 12-play, 48-yard drive with a 45-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is making his return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since being fired. Flores is now linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant for the Steelers.

Miami is 0-3 all-time on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

