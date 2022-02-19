Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant, linebackers coach

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Brian Flores is back in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they've hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach to serve as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Flores was fired after three seasons in Miami despite leading the team to consecutive winning seasons.

The move comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams, claiming racial discrimination in the NFL's hiring practices.

Flores has maintained his lawsuit would continue even if he found another NFL job.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff, given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Don Wright/AP Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shake hands on the field after a game Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers won 27-14.

Flores led the Dolphins to a 24-25 overall record, but the team never made the playoffs.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Flores spent 11 seasons as an assistant under New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Flores joins a restructured defensive coaching staff in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin is the NFL's longest-tenured Black head coach.