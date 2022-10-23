History of Miami Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As the Miami Dolphins prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football," here is a look back at Miami's rather forgettable previous appearances on the nationally televised NBC broadcast.

Miami remains the only team in the NFL that has yet to win a game on "Sunday Night Football" since NBC took over the package in 2006.

Sept. 7, 2006

Miami Dolphins 17, at Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Heinz Field | Pittsburgh

Technically, the Dolphins appeared in the very first NBC "Sunday Night Football" game, even though it didn't take place on a Sunday night.

The NFL opened the 2006 season by pitting the Dolphins against the defending Super Bowl champion Steelers in a Thursday night tilt.

Nick Saban began his second and final season with the Dolphins, who were led by quarterback Daunte Culpepper. It was Culpepper's first game in a Miami uniform after being traded from Minnesota earlier that year.

Culpepper was unimpressive, throwing two interceptions as the Dolphins lost 28-17.

By the end of the season, Saban bolted for Alabama – even though he said he wasn't – and a shoulder injury forced Culpepper to remain on the sideline.

Sept. 26, 2010

New York Jets 31, Miami Dolphins 21

Sun Life Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins took a lead in the third quarter when quarterback Chad Henne connected with receiver Brandon Marshall on an 11-yard touchdown pass, but Henne's 363 passing yards weren't enough for the Jets and quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Miami led 24-23 midway through the fourth quarter after Dan Carpenter booted a 50-yard field goal, but Jets running back Ladainian Tomlinson iced the game on a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining.

Longtime Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor was on the opposite sideline, playing against his former team for the first time. He registered a sack on Henne.

The Dolphins finished with a losing record under the late Tony Sparano.

Nov. 5, 2017

Oakland Raiders 27, at Miami Dolphins 24

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw for 300 yards as the Raiders beat the Dolphins, who would miss out on the playoffs in their second season under Adam Gase.

Jay Cutler was the fill-in starting quarterback for the Dolphins after Ryan Tannehill tore his ACL in training camp.

Cutler threw for 311 yards and three scores in the game. His touchdown pass with 1:32 left cut the deficit to three points, but the Raiders recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the 27-24 victory.

Despite a 4-2 start to the season, the game was the second of five consecutive losses for the Dolphins, who finished 2-8 in their final 10 games.