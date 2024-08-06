Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons take field for first joint practice

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons took the field in Miami Gardens for the first time.

And as expected, tempers flared from both sides as we get closer to the real deal.

The dirty birds made their way to the Dolphins practice facility — and things got heated.

“Yeah, that’s the nature of it. If games were regulated like joint practices were, there would be fights in games too," said Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe. "Guys just don’t want 15-yard penalties. It’s very similar. This is in a practice setting and sometimes you can get away with a little skirmish. So that’s why you see it a little bit more.”

But that’s expected.

As day one of the two joint practices is in the books, the team is ready for Friday.

“They got a real good core of guys over there. So it was a lot of fun. I had a blast," said wide receiver Tyreek Hill. "Offensively, I get like we took a step forward today. Whether it’s catching the ball, whether it’s throwing the ball, whether it’s blocking.”

Of course these preseason games don’t go on the record, but these Dolphins are ready for a chance to prove their dominance.

“Like I said, we just keep building on an upward trajectory, then once the games start to kick in, then it's real football, then you have to peak at the right time," said Smythe.

These two teams will take the field again on Wednesday.

But all eyes will be on Hard Rock Stadium, as they get ready for Friday's kickoff, set for 7pm.