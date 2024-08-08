Watch Now
How to watch Miami Dolphins preseason game against Atlanta Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — WPTV is your local home for the Miami Dolphins, and preseason action kicks off on Friday!

The Fins are taking on the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Our pregame coverage of "Dolphins Gameday" starts at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., our pregame show continues on our sister station, South Florida's 9.

You'll be able to watch the game live on South Florida's 9. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

South Florida 9 is free, over the air channel 9.1, and through a variety of providers, including Xfinity and DirecTV.

