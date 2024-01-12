Dolphins hold last practice before heading to Kansas City for frigid playoff matchup with Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins held their last practice in South Florida before flying to Kansas City in what is forecast to be one of the coldest games in NFL history.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday and will be aired live on NBC's Peacock streaming service.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been limited in practice this week, dealing with ankle and quad injuries.

However, the former Chief is excited about taking on his former team in Arrowhead Stadium.

"My favorite memory from Arrowhead was probably my rookie year," Hill said. "The crowd chanted my name against the Raiders on Thursday night football. That was a very special moment for me because as a kid that's what you grow up visualizing in your head. ... I'm going to have moments like that."

As far as dealing with the frigid conditions, Hill said you simply have to put on layers and get after it.

John Barron/WPTV Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to reporters on Jan. 11, 2024, ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The latest forecast says that temperatures could be in the single digits for the game with a wind chill factor below zero.

Miami hopes to get back running back Raheem Mostert (knee and ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle), who have missed the last two games due to injuries.

However, Mostert, Waddle, along with starting safeties Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf), are all listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Neither Holland nor Elliot has practiced all week.

The Dolphins signed veteran linebackers Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin on Tuesday after losing Jerome Baker, Cameron Goode and Andrew Van Ginkel to season-ending injuries in the loss to Buffalo last week.

WPTV reporter John Barron will be in Kansas City covering the game with live reports.