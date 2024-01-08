Why Dolphins at Chiefs playoff game won't be seen on WPTV

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Miami Dolphins fans hoping to watch the team's playoff game Saturday night against the Kansas City Chiefs on broadcast television will have to travel south to do so.

That's because the AFC wild-card round game is exclusive to Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Just like games that are televised on cable, the playoff game will only be shown on broadcast television in the home markets of the competing teams.

Only the NBC affiliates in the Kansas City and Miami markets will televise the game.

Because West Palm Beach is a secondary Dolphins market, the game will not be available to viewers on traditional, over-the-air TV.

Football NFL playoffs schedule released Peter Burke

This will be the first playoff game in NFL history to be shown exclusively on a streaming service.

Peacock was the exclusive home of a regular-season game when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 in December.

So, what options do fans have to see their Dolphins on TV if they don't want to pay for Peacock?

One recourse would be to cross the Palm Beach County-Broward County line to watch the game.

Because the Miami market stretches as far north as Deerfield Beach, anybody south of Boca Raton could turn on NBC and see it there.

Another possibility is that anyone with a digital antenna could pick up NBC affiliate WTVJ's signal, although that's likely only viable for those who live in southern Palm Beach County. Someone living in Palm Beach Gardens or Sebastian wouldn't have that luxury.

If neither option is favorable, a Peacock subscription begins at $5.99 per month. A premium monthly subscription costs $11.99.

Saturday night's playoff game is a rematch of an earlier regular-season game that the Chiefs won 21-14 in Germany.