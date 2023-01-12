Watch Now
Brian Flores interviews for Browns defensive coordinator job

Former Dolphins head coach spent 2022 season with Steelers
Brian Flores works with Pittsburgh Steelers defense during drills, Aug. 8, 2022
Keith Srakocic/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as they go through drills during training camp, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Latrobe, Pa.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 12, 2023
CLEVELAND — Brian Flores landed in the AFC North last season. He might be ready to make a move inside the division.

Flores, who joined coach Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh following his messy departure in Miami, is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday to be their new defensive coordinator.

Flores is the second candidate to meet with the Browns this week. On Wednesday, they interviewed former Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive senior adviser with Tennessee.

The Browns also have asked permission to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai.

Flores is on the radar of several other teams, and it's possible he could be looking to get another shot as a head coach.

The 41-year-old went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins before being fired.

After his dismissal, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the team and NFL.

