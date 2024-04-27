Dolphins move into fourth round of NFL Draft to select Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were busy on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Miami, which began Saturday without a fourth-round pick, traded away a 2025 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up and select running back Jaylen Wright at No. 120.

Wright told reporters Miami is exactly where he wants to be in the NFL.

"That was the team I really wanted to go to, which is crazy," he said. "It's the best visit I had. I mean, I'm just glad, you know what I'm saying, just to have the opportunity to, you know what I'm saying, come out in South Beach just to help make a difference in the team, help add that explosive element."

The second-team All-Southeastern Conference player had 137 carries for 1,013 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright runs the ball against Kentucky during the second half Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.

Wright seemed excited to add to an already explosive offense that consists of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.

"It’s going to be really scary," Wright said.

The Dolphins also selected Colorado State linebacker Mohammad Kamara in the fifth round, Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington and California safety Patrick McMorris in the sixth round, and Southern California receiver Tahj Washington in the seventh round.

