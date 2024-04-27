Dolphins select offensive tackle Patrick Paul from Houston in second round of NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins' offensive line got much bigger Friday night.

With their second pick in the NFL draft, Miami selected 6-foot-8, 331-pound offensive tackle Patrick Paul from the University of Houston.

Paul started 44 games for the Cougars while earning first-team, all-conference honors three straight seasons.

Dolphins 5 things to know about Chop Robinson Peter Burke

Although starting tackle Terron Armstead is among the NFL's best, his ability to stay healthy has been a big question in each of his two seasons in Miami.

The Dolphins hope Paul can bring more stability to the position while protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and aiding Miami's strong running game.

Barring a trade, the team won't have another selection until the fifth round.

The Dolphins could still use help at the safety and wide receiver positions, so general manager Chris Grier may go in that direction with selections in the later rounds.