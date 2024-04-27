Watch Now
SportsFootballDolphins

Actions

Dolphins select offensive tackle Patrick Paul from Houston in second round of NFL draft

Paul earned first-team, all-conference honors 3 straight seasons
Chop Robinson, the Miami Dolphins first-round draft pick, met with the media to discuss the excitement of entering the NFL.
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 21:30:49-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Dolphins' offensive line got much bigger Friday night.

With their second pick in the NFL draft, Miami selected 6-foot-8, 331-pound offensive tackle Patrick Paul from the University of Houston.

Paul started 44 games for the Cougars while earning first-team, all-conference honors three straight seasons.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson at introductory news conference, April 26, 2024

Dolphins

5 things to know about Chop Robinson

Peter Burke
3:33 PM, Apr 26, 2024

Although starting tackle Terron Armstead is among the NFL's best, his ability to stay healthy has been a big question in each of his two seasons in Miami.

The Dolphins hope Paul can bring more stability to the position while protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and aiding Miami's strong running game.

Barring a trade, the team won't have another selection until the fifth round.

The Dolphins could still use help at the safety and wide receiver positions, so general manager Chris Grier may go in that direction with selections in the later rounds.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.