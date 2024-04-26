Watch Now
Dolphins select Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson with 1st-round pick

Miami bolsters pass rush as Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips recover from injuries
The amphitheater at Bayside Marketplace in Miami was packed Thursday night with Dolphins fans as they watched the NFL draft.
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pass rushes against Rutgers during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa.
DETROIT — The Dolphins are looking to put more heat on opposing quarterbacks.

With their first-round pick, Miami selected Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Robinson recorded 26 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks in 12 games last season for the Nittany Lions.

Miami Dolphins fans watch the NFL draft at a party held on April 25, 2024, at Bayside Marketplace in Miami.

Robinson will look to make an immediate impact for the team while starting defensive linemen Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from injuries that ended their seasons last year.

Barring any trades, Miami has picks in the 2nd, 5th, two in the 6th and 7th rounds.

