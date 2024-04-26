Dolphins select Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson with 1st-round pick

DETROIT — The Dolphins are looking to put more heat on opposing quarterbacks.

With their first-round pick, Miami selected Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound Robinson recorded 26 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks in 12 games last season for the Nittany Lions.

Robinson will look to make an immediate impact for the team while starting defensive linemen Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recover from injuries that ended their seasons last year.

Barring any trades, Miami has picks in the 2nd, 5th, two in the 6th and 7th rounds.