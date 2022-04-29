Okeechobee product, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal selected No. 7 overall by New York Giants in NFL Draft

A national champion from Okeechobee has found a new home.

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Giants in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Neal is a former Okeechobee High School player who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, where he caught the eye of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

A consensus first-team All-American last season, Neal helped the Crimson Tide win the 2020 national championship in South Florida and play for another in last season's title game.

Neal was the second acquisition by the Giants in the draft. The Giants used the fifth overall pick to select Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Earlier in the evening, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Georgia defensive end Travon Walker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Walker recorded 19 solo tackles and six sacks for the national champion Bulldogs.

This is the second straight year that Jacksonville has selected No. 1 overall.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is staying close to home after the Detroit Lions made him the No. 2 overall pick.

The Houston Texans selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. as the No. 3 overall pick.

