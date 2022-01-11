Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Georgia pulls away late to win College Football Playoff National Championship

Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18, crowned national champions for first time since 1980
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Georgia's Zamir White celebrates after running for a touchdown against Alabama during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White after scoring TD vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff National Championship, Jan. 10, 2022
Posted at 11:54 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 00:11:36-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes to lead Georgia to a 33-18 win over Alabama on Monday night for its first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett, a former walk-on, threw scoring passes of 40 yards to Adonai Mitchell and 15 yards to Brock Bowers.

Georgia again leaned on its defense in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The clinching touchdown came on cornerback Kelee Ringo's 79-yard interception return of Bryce Young's pass with less than a minute remaining.

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo celebrates after interception return for TD vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff National Championship, Jan. 10, 2022
Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Georgia won its first national title since 1980. Vince Dooley, the 89-year-old coach of that team, attended the game.

The Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on Dec. 4.

Bennett's lost fumble set up an Alabama touchdown for an 18-13 lead with about 10 minutes remaining. Georgia dominated the remainder of the game.

It was the first win for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator, in five meetings with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)