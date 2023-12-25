Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker entering transfer portal, won't play in Orange Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker, who was expected to start in the Capital One Orange Bowl after an injury against Florida, has informed Florida State’s coaches that he is entering the transfer portal and won't play against Georgia in Miami-Gardens this week, ESPN and Warchantreported Monday.

The Seminoles, ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, apparently will have one scholarship quarterback available for the game Saturday: Freshman Brock Glenn, who started in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game on Dec. 2 and completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards in the 16-6 victory over Louisville in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite finishing unbeaten at 13-0, Seminoles were not selected for the College Football Playoffs. And No. 6 Georgia, which was top-ranked and unbeaten until a 27-24 loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Atlanta, also was left out of the four-team playoffs with a 12-1 record.

Jordan Travis, the starter through much of the season, is out of eligibility. The former Benjamin School star from West Palm Beach said last month the injury he suffered during the home finale Nov. 18 against North Alabama "marks the end of my Seminole playing career."

John Raoux/AP Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Florida safety Jordan Castell (14) and defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the first half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla.

Rodemaker threw for 134 yards and no touchdowns in the win over the Gators on Nov. 25 and finished the season with 510 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. But he suffered an injury in the game and was held out of the ACC championship game.

Rodemaker would have been cleared to play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

Redshirt freshman AJ Duffy earlier announced his plans to transfer to San Diego State.

Florida State has been pursuing two high-profile quarterback transfers — former Washington State star Cam Ward and former Clemson and Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei, ESPN and Warchant reported.

