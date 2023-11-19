No. 4 Seminoles rally to rout North Alabama 58-13, lose quarterback Jordan Travis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Fourth-ranked Florida State lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury in the first quarter, yet rallied behind backup Tate Rodemaker and beat North Alabama 58-13 on Saturday night.

Travis suffered what appeared to be a major injury to his left knee/leg on a run up the middle late in the first quarter. After an air cast was placed on the leg, Travis was carted off. There was no official update from Mike Norvell on Travis' injury at halftime, although the coach told the CW Network at the intermission that "obviously it didn't look good."

Colin Hackley/AP Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis gestures to the crowd as he's taken off the field after being injured during the first quarter against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards with touchdown passes to Keon Coleman and Caziah Holmes as the Seminoles (11-0) won their 17th straight game while trying to maintain the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff standings.

CJ Campbell had a 70-yard touchdown run, and Lawrance Toafili, Trey Benson and Holmes added TD runs.

Senior defensive back Jarrian Jones forced a fumble to set up a first-half touchdown, and his second-half interception set up another score.

Noah Walters completed 13 of 26 passes with touchdown throws to Takairee Kennebrew, his 10th of the season, and J.J. Evans. But UNA (3-8) punted nine times.