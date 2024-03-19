'We're a very comfortable, confident group': FAU coach Dusty May says team ready to take on Northwestern

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University will hold a Wednesday sendoff for the men's basketball team as they prepare for their NCAA tournament game later this week.

The Owls are heading back to New York — the same city where the team captured the East Regional Championship last season, clinching their first Final 4 in school history.

The team was back at work Tuesday, preparing for their opponent the Northwestern Wildcats.

Head coach Dusty May said his team is ready to hit the road and get back to the Big Apple.

WPTV Head coach Dusty May says his team will be ready to compete when the ball tips off Friday in Brooklyn.

However, the Owls won't be playing at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan for this game. They'll be one borough over in Brooklyn looking to extend their success.

"We've spent a lot of time in New York over the last calendar year, so we're a very comfortable, confident group in general," May said. "Once it's tipped up, it's time to play."

The coach also said that he feels like a weight has been taken off their shoulders after securing the No. 8 seed as an at-large bid.

As they prepare to face off against the No. 9 seed Wildcats, he said they need to just treat this game like every other game.

"I'm assuming that the weight has been lifted, and there are no more prohibitive favorites," May said. "Everyone is on an even playing field. We've been pointing to this since last season, having an opportunity to compete for a national championship."

The team will leave for Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. Fans are encouraged to attend the team send-off outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena beginning at 12:45 p.m.

FAU and Northwestern tip-off Friday at 12:15 p.m. at the Barclays Center.