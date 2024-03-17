Watch Now
Owls earn No. 8 seed in East Region of NCAA tournament

FAU to face No. 9 seed Northwestern in first round
Last year's Final Four appearance and this season's ongoing success have paid off away from the court for the Florida Atlantic Univesity basketball team.
Posted at 6:19 PM, Mar 17, 2024
BOCA RATON, Fla. — One year after a surprise run to the Final Four, the Owls are going dancing again in 2024.

Florida Atlantic is headed to the NCAA tournament in consecutive years for the first time in school history.

FAU (25-8) is the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will face No. 9 seed Northwestern (21-11) on Friday in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May smiles after score, Feb. 8, 2024
Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May smiles after a score during the first half of his team's game against UAB on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Birmingham, Ala.

The Owls fell one win shy of reaching the national championship game last season, losing to San Diego State 72-71 in the Final Four.

Two other Final Four teams from last season are in the East Region. Connecticut is the No. 1 seed and San Diego State is the No. 5 seed.

The Owls, who finished second in their debut season in the American Athletic Conference, were upset by Temple in the AAC tournament semifinals.

If the Owls win Friday, they will face either Connecticut or No. 16 seed Stetson in the second round.

