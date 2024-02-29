Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls to host Army in its American Athletic Conference debut

FAU has 2 bye weeks in 2024, will play just 2 games in October
FAU Owls tight end Kahlil Brantley on field, Oct. 7, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
FAU tight end Kahlil Brantley is seen during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls tight end Kahlil Brantley on field, Oct. 7, 2023
Posted at 2:31 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 14:46:44-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will host American Athletic Conference newcomer Army in the league opener for both teams.

Army is one of four AAC teams to visit FAU Stadium in 2024, joining North Texas, South Florida and Charlotte, the conference announced Thursday as it unveiled the full slate of games for the upcoming season.

2024 FAU Football Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Aug. 31at Michigan StateEast Lansing, Mich.
Sept. 7ArmyFAU Stadium
Sept. 14Florida InternationalFAU Stadium
Sept. 21at ConnecticutEast Hartford, Conn.
Sept. 28WagnerFAU Stadium
Oct. 5bye
Oct. 12North TexasFAU Stadium
Oct. 19at UTSASan Antonio
Oct. 26bye
Nov. 1South FloridaFAU Stadium
Nov. 7at East CarolinaGreenville, N.C.
Nov. 16at TemplePhiladelphia
Nov. 23CharlotteFAU Stadium
Nov. 30at TulsaTulsa, Okla.

The Black Knights played as an independent since 2005 before joining the AAC in football only starting this season.

FAU will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in a nonconference game at Michigan State.

The Army game is scheduled for Sept. 7, one week before the Owls host rival Florida International in the return of the "Shula Bowl."

FIU returns to the schedule on Sept. 14 after a one-year sabbatical because of FAU's move from Conference USA to the AAC. The Owls have won each of the last six meetings dating to 2017.

FAU's final two nonconference games come before the first of its two bye weeks this season. The Owls travel to Connecticut on Sept. 21 and return home to face Football Championship Subdivision opponent Wagner on Sept. 28.

Florida Atlantic Owls football helmet in 2015

Florida Atlantic University

Owls to open 2025 football season at Maryland

Peter Burke
9:15 AM, Feb 28, 2024

After an Oct. 5 bye, the Owls host North Texas on Oct. 12 and visit UTSA on Oct. 19. FAU will play just two games in October.

USF will return to FAU Stadium for the second time in as many years when the Owls host the Bulls on the first Friday in November. The Bulls defeated Syracuse 45-0 in last year's Boca Raton Bowl.

The Owls will then play back-to-back road games – a Thursday game at East Carolina on Nov. 7 and at Temple on Nov. 16.

FAU will host Charlotte in its final home game on Nov. 23.

The Owls conclude their second regular season under head coach Tom Herman at Tulsa on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.