Owls to host Army in its American Athletic Conference debut

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will host American Athletic Conference newcomer Army in the league opener for both teams.

Army is one of four AAC teams to visit FAU Stadium in 2024, joining North Texas, South Florida and Charlotte, the conference announced Thursday as it unveiled the full slate of games for the upcoming season.

2024 FAU Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Aug. 31 at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. Sept. 7 Army FAU Stadium Sept. 14 Florida International FAU Stadium Sept. 21 at Connecticut East Hartford, Conn. Sept. 28 Wagner FAU Stadium Oct. 5 bye Oct. 12 North Texas FAU Stadium Oct. 19 at UTSA San Antonio Oct. 26 bye Nov. 1 South Florida FAU Stadium Nov. 7 at East Carolina Greenville, N.C. Nov. 16 at Temple Philadelphia Nov. 23 Charlotte FAU Stadium Nov. 30 at Tulsa Tulsa, Okla.

The Black Knights played as an independent since 2005 before joining the AAC in football only starting this season.

FAU will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 in a nonconference game at Michigan State.

The Army game is scheduled for Sept. 7, one week before the Owls host rival Florida International in the return of the "Shula Bowl."

FIU returns to the schedule on Sept. 14 after a one-year sabbatical because of FAU's move from Conference USA to the AAC. The Owls have won each of the last six meetings dating to 2017.

FAU's final two nonconference games come before the first of its two bye weeks this season. The Owls travel to Connecticut on Sept. 21 and return home to face Football Championship Subdivision opponent Wagner on Sept. 28.

Florida Atlantic University Owls to open 2025 football season at Maryland Peter Burke

After an Oct. 5 bye, the Owls host North Texas on Oct. 12 and visit UTSA on Oct. 19. FAU will play just two games in October.

USF will return to FAU Stadium for the second time in as many years when the Owls host the Bulls on the first Friday in November. The Bulls defeated Syracuse 45-0 in last year's Boca Raton Bowl.

The Owls will then play back-to-back road games – a Thursday game at East Carolina on Nov. 7 and at Temple on Nov. 16.

FAU will host Charlotte in its final home game on Nov. 23.

The Owls conclude their second regular season under head coach Tom Herman at Tulsa on Nov. 30.