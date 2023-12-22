Watch Now
South Florida routs Syracuse 45-0 in Boca Raton Bowl

Shutout first in bowl game's 10-year history
South Florida Bulls QB Byrum Brown runs past Syracuse Orange defenders in first half of 2023 Boca Raton Bowl
Lynne Sladky/AP
South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown runs as Syracuse defensive lineman Ty Gordon, center, defends during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
Posted at 11:51 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 00:01:36-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — OK, so the University of South Florida is a geographic misnomer, but that didn't stop the Bulls from playing like they belonged here.

USF scored early and often, building a 31-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 45-0 rout of Syracuse in Thursday night's Boca Raton Bowl.

It was the first shutout in the bowl game's 10-year history.

USF redshirt freshman quarterback Byron Brown completed 18 of 25 for 213 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Sean Atkins.

South Florida wide receiver Sean Atkins makes a catch for a 13-yard touchdown during the first quarter of the Boca Raton Bowl against Syracuse, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Without quarterback Garrett Shrader, Syracuse seemed hapless on offense, turning the ball over four times and gaining just 159 total yards.

The Orange siphoned through two passers – redshirt freshman quarterback Braden Davis and even got tight end Dan Villari involved, but the former high school quarterback threw two interceptions.

Syracuse tight end Dan Villari stands back to pass the ball during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl against South Florida, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

By the second half, most of the Orange had cleared out of FAU Stadium as jubilant USF fans savored the walloping.

The win gave the Bulls (7-6) their first bowl victory since 2017 and their first winning season since 2018.

Syracuse (6-7) ended the season with a second-straight bowl loss. Nunzio Campanile fell to 1-1 as interim head coach after Dino Babers was fired.

Campanile will now cede control of the Orange to newly hired Fran Brown, who spent the past two seasons as Kirby Smart's defensive backs coach at Georgia.

