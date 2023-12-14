Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Owls to host Army, 3 other AAC teams in 2024

AAC home slate includes Charlotte, South Florida, which lost to FAU this season
FAU Owls receiver Devin Price celebrates scoring 2-point conversion with offensive lineman Chaz Neal during second half vs. Tulane Green Wave, Nov. 18, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Doug Murray/AP
Florida Atlantic wide receiver Devin Price (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversion with offensive lineman Chaz Neal (71) during the second half against Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls receiver Devin Price celebrates scoring 2-point conversion with offensive lineman Chaz Neal during second half vs. Tulane Green Wave, Nov. 18, 2023
Posted at 10:10 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 22:11:09-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will host American Athletic Conference newcomer Army for the first time in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

The Owls will also host Charlotte, South Florida and North Texas in their sophomore season of AAC play.

Army is joining the AAC next season to replace Southern Methodist, which is leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

FAU's four road games will be against East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa and UTSA.

The trip to Philadelphia to face Temple will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

FAU Owls receiver LaJohntay Wester runs with football at Clemson Tigers, Sept. 16, 2023

Florida Atlantic University

LaJohntay Wester named AAC special teams player of year

Peter Burke
1:37 PM, Nov 29, 2023

FAU was 3-5 against AAC competition this season – its first under head coach Tom Herman. All three victories came against teams that will be on the schedule in 2024 – Charlotte, USF and Tulsa.

Nonconference games for FAU include the season opener at Michigan State and the return of the "Shula Bowl" against rival Florida International. The two teams didn't play this year because the Owls moved from Conference USA to the AAC.

The dates of the games for the 2024 season will be announced in February.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE