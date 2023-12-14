Owls to host Army, 3 other AAC teams in 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will host American Athletic Conference newcomer Army for the first time in 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

The Owls will also host Charlotte, South Florida and North Texas in their sophomore season of AAC play.

Army is joining the AAC next season to replace Southern Methodist, which is leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

FAU's four road games will be against East Carolina, Temple, Tulsa and UTSA.

The trip to Philadelphia to face Temple will be the first-ever meeting between the teams.

FAU was 3-5 against AAC competition this season – its first under head coach Tom Herman. All three victories came against teams that will be on the schedule in 2024 – Charlotte, USF and Tulsa.

Nonconference games for FAU include the season opener at Michigan State and the return of the "Shula Bowl" against rival Florida International. The two teams didn't play this year because the Owls moved from Conference USA to the AAC.

The dates of the games for the 2024 season will be announced in February.