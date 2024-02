BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic will open the 2025 football season at Maryland, the school announced Tuesday.

The game will be played on Aug. 30, 2025, at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Owls and the Terrapins.

FAU is also scheduled to play a nonconference game at Central Florida on Sept. 13, 2025.

The kickoff time and television designation will be announced later.