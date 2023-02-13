Watch Now
Owls return to top 25 after 3 straight wins

No. 25 FAU visits Middle Tennessee this week
FAU Owls guard Johnell Davis shoots during second half against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Jan. 26, 2023
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis shoots during the second half against Middle Tennessee, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls guard Johnell Davis shoots during second half against Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, Jan. 26, 2023
Posted at 2:56 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 14:56:27-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After a one-week absence, Florida Atlantic is back in The Associated Press top 25 men's basketball poll.

FAU was the only team to move into the poll Monday, returning at No. 25 after dropping out last week.

The Owls beat Rice and Louisiana Tech last week after being ranked for the first time in school history earlier this season.

They'll travel to Middle Tennessee this Thursday for a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network and then have the weekend off before returning home for their final two games at "The Burrow."

FAU is 15-0 at home this season and has won three in a row after having its 20-game winning streak snapped in an 86-77 loss at UAB earlier this month.

