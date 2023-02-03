Watch Now
UAB beats No. 19 Owls 86-77, ending nation-best 20-game win streak

FAU loses for first time since November
UAB Blazers guard Eric Gaines dunks, Dec. 10, 2022
Kathleen Batten/AP
UAB guard Eric Gaines dunks against West Virginia during the first half Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 21:59:52-05

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended No. 19 Florida Atlantic's nation-best 20-game winning streak with an 86-77 victory on Thursday night.

The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn't lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11 and made their debut in the AP Top 25 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Jordan "Jelly" Walker had 13 points and six assists for UAB (16-7, 7-5) in his return from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11.

The Blazers closed the first half on a 14-2 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Walker and Ty Brewer for a 43-30 lead.

Tavin Lovan added 10 points for UAB.

Nick Boyd led Florida Atlantic with 18 points. Johnell Davis added 17 on 5-of-19 shooting. Vladislav Golden had 13 points and seven rebounds, scoring 10 in the first half.

FAU outscored the Blazers 10-2 in the first 3:28 of the second half to get within three points. UAB regained control and twice built 16-point leads. The last one came with 4:55 left following five consecutive points by Walker.

Florida Atlantic made one last push after falling behind 78-62, starting with an 8-0 run. Davis hit a pair of 3s and made two free throws — and Boyd also made a 3 — to cut it to 80-73 with 1:49 left.

The Blazers didn't let the Owls get any closer.

