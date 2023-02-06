Watch Now
Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped

FAU, undefeated at home, returns to Boca Raton to face Rice
FAU Owls head coach Dusty May stands with team
Nell Redmond/AP
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May stands on the court with his team during the first half against Charlotte, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Florida Atlantic won 67-52.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 13:39:40-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is out of The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 16.

The Owls fell out of the top 25 Monday after reaching its highest ranking in school history.

FAU had its nation-leading 20-game winning streak snapped last week in an 86-77 loss at UAB. The Owls (22-2, 12-1 Conference USA) rebounded Saturday, beating Charlotte 67-52.

Now they'll look to remain undefeated at home when they host Rice this Thursday.

FAU is 13-0 at "The Burrow" this season.

